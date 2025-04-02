Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 897 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,080,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $479,597,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,729,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,280,000 after purchasing an additional 282,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

