Ironveld (LON:IRON) Posts Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ironveld had a negative net margin of 422.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.
Ironveld Stock Performance
Shares of LON IRON opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Ironveld has a 52-week low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.11 ($0.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04.
About Ironveld
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ironveld
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Howmet Could Be the Sleeper Aerospace Name of 2025
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Will 2025 Be the Year the Energy Sector Finally Breaks Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.