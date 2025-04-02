Ironveld (LON:IRON) Posts Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ironveld had a negative net margin of 422.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

Shares of LON IRON opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Ironveld has a 52-week low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.11 ($0.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04.

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

