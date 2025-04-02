Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Trading Up 0.5 %

LSRCY opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.