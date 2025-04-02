Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lasertec Trading Up 0.5 %
LSRCY opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.
Lasertec Company Profile
