Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Trex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trex by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,850 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 511,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $97.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

