Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $203.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vistra traded as low as $112.00 and last traded at $114.65. 3,086,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,706,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.05.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

In related news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

