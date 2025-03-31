Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $203.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vistra traded as low as $112.00 and last traded at $114.65. 3,086,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,706,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.05.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VST
Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Stock Down 3.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Game-Changing News for Advanced Micro Devices
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.