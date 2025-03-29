United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (UNTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 1.6% increase from United Tennessee Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

United Tennessee Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

United Tennessee Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.19. United Tennessee Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

United Tennessee Bankshares Company Profile

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, savings, NOW, passbook savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

