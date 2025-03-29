United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (UNTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 1.6% increase from United Tennessee Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.
United Tennessee Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %
United Tennessee Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.19. United Tennessee Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.
United Tennessee Bankshares Company Profile
