iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 2,986,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the previous session’s volume of 519,775 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $25.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1789 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

Institutional Trading of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,438.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,669,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,732.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,319,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,302 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,794,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after buying an additional 498,845 shares in the last quarter.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

