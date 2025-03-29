iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 2,986,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the previous session’s volume of 519,775 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $25.35.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1789 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.
About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.
