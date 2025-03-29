SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.61. 18,783,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 44,543,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $142,222.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,391.20. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

