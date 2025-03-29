CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 41.7% increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.55. 948,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.67 and a 52 week high of C$10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.
CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.
In related news, Director Stella Cosby sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$43,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 50,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$365,570.49. Insiders sold 109,656 shares of company stock valued at $956,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
