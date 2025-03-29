Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires 1,557 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 297.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $221.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.60 and a 200-day moving average of $241.91. The company has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

