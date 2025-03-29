OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,222 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 6.2% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.