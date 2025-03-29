Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a growth of 164.6% from the February 28th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Danakali Price Performance

SBMSF stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. Danakali has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Get Danakali alerts:

Danakali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.