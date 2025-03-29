Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a growth of 164.6% from the February 28th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Danakali Price Performance
SBMSF stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. Danakali has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
Danakali Company Profile
