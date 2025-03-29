MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 156.1% in March

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,922,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 167,961 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 92,815 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 63,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $4.90.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0337 per share. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

