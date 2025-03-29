Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 169.9% from the February 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
