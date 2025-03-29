Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 169.9% from the February 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday.

Kingfisher Stock Up 1.6 %

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 121,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

