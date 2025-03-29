Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRVS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.91.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.