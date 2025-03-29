22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the February 28th total of 223,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 875,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $1.51 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $581.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.77% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

