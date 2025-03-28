Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,473,000 after buying an additional 31,776,656 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,077.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,249,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after buying an additional 1,210,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,254,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 997.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 935,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,738,000 after buying an additional 850,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,110,000 after acquiring an additional 694,749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.77 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $32.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

