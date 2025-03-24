Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 18,806 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ExlService by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $52,852,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $17,198,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 609,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $9,320,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

ExlService Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $46.34 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

