Sei Investments Co. Buys 83,489 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ARM were worth $62,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ARM by 4,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after acquiring an additional 791,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,655,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ARM by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 221,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $119.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.01. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

