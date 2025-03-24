Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 0.9% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE stock opened at $257.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.82. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $224.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

