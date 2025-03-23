Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Enovix by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $8.45 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. Equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Get Our Latest Report on ENVX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.