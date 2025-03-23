Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

