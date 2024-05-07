Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 76,720 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 354.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

