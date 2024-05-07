Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 285 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.97 and a 200 day moving average of $282.83.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

