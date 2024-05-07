Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. Qtum has a total market cap of $388.61 million and $43.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00005866 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.15 or 0.04827763 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00057899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00020244 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

