Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 400 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $495,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,557,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $728.40 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $679.01 and a 200-day moving average of $619.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.