Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $479,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 232,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,270,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,367.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,380 shares of company stock worth $12,198,971. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Equitable Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,565. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $39.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

