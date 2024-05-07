Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.57

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.41, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

Genesis Land Development Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of C$71.60 million during the quarter.

About Genesis Land Development

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

