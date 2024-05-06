DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

