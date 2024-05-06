Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,316. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

