Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.10. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 million. On average, analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 3.9 %
SDIG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. 120,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.67.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDIG shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.
