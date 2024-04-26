Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.10. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 million. On average, analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 3.9 %

SDIG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. 120,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $33,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $33,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $32,870.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,127.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,932 shares of company stock valued at $315,897. 47.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDIG shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDIG

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.