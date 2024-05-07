Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $33,000 in OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.47% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OMNIQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMQS opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.33. OMNIQ Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

OMNIQ Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

