Kearny Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 77.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $370.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kearny Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Christopher Petermann purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,693.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,524.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,595 shares in the company, valued at $42,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Petermann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,693.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $98,664. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

