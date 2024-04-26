Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Lowered to $326.00 at UBS Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $334.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.74.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.88. The stock had a trading volume of 468,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a 12-month low of $299.23 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $489,300,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,241,000 after buying an additional 446,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

