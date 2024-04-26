Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.01. 991,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,371. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

