Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 605.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

VEOEY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,730. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.6638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

