Substratum (SUB) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.01 or 1.00076134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00103771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00019915 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

