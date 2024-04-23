Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.750 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

