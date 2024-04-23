Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 1,240,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,389 shares of company stock worth $127,707. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

