Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CSW Industrials worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after buying an additional 50,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.9 %

CSWI opened at $231.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.06 and a 12 month high of $243.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,133. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

