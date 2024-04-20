Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0507 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $160,659.58 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,770.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.00765301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00129427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00041212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00184665 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00104373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

