Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.00.

Emera Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:EMA opened at C$46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$59.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.12. The stock has a market cap of C$13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2788927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.39%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

