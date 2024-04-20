Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. Analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.