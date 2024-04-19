Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading 42.9% Higher

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) shares rose 42.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 113,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 152,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

