Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is -54.88%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

