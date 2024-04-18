Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.60. 8,935,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 46,404,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

