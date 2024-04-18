Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $91.93 on Thursday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $129.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.22.

About VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

