Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 216.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:XDSQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. 14,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

