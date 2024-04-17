Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.50. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.