Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$40.29 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.